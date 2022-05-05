Two cited for duck hunting violations in St. Martin Parish

Wildlife and fisheries agents cited two men for alleged duck hunting violations in St. Martin Parish.

On May 3, two men, 26-year-old Lane Borel and 53-year-old Leland Guidry Jr. of St. Martinville were cited for hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds.

LDWF agents observed two vehicles parked on a levee adjacent to a rice field near Catahoula. They discovered the two men were allegedly hunting waterfowl in the ponds and had killed black-bellied whistling ducks.

Hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

The men may also face civil restitution penalties totaling $126 for the replacement value of the ducks.

