St. Martin Parish

Two cited for duck hunting violations in St. Martin Parish

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 05, 2022
Wildlife and fisheries agents cited two men for alleged duck hunting violations in St. Martin Parish.

On May 3, two men, 26-year-old Lane Borel and 53-year-old Leland Guidry Jr. of St. Martinville were cited for hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds.

LDWF agents observed two vehicles parked on a levee adjacent to a rice field near Catahoula. They discovered the two men were allegedly hunting waterfowl in the ponds and had killed black-bellied whistling ducks.

Hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

The men may also face civil restitution penalties totaling $126 for the replacement value of the ducks.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

