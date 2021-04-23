Two Breaux Bridge residents arrested in connection with alleged juvenile sexual assault

Two Breaux Bridge residents have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the sheriff's office received a report regarding the alleged sexual assault on March 30, 2021.

Following an investigation, deputies say arrest warrants were obtained for Frederick Johnson, 40, and Crystal Owen, 41, both of Breaux Bridge. Both were arrested on the following charges:

Frederick Johnson - 2 counts of 1st degree rape, 3 counts of 3rd degree rape

Crystal Owen - accessory after the fact to 2 counts of 1st degree rape, accessory after the fact to 3 counts of 3rd degree rape

Johnson and Owen were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Johnson's bond was set at $290,000 and Owen's was set at $80,000.

Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation.

