Two arrested after school reports abuse to child

Sheriff Becket Breaux announces that on Monday, March 6, 2023, Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from school administrators at a local elementary school in reference to suspected child abuse regarding an 11-year-old student.

Upon arrival, Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that school administrators noticed visible injuries to an 11-year-old student. A subsequent welfare check was performed on a 6-year-old sibling who was absent from school, and during the course of the welfare check, Deputies also noticed injuries that were inflicted upon the 6-year-old.

Both children were subsequently transported to a local hospital where they received medical treatment for their injuries.

Upon further investigation, Deputies learned that the mother’s boyfriend, Allen Sam, 27, of Breaux Bridge, perpetrated the injuries upon the children, and the Mother of the children, who was identified as Farrah Potier, 27, failed to seek medical attention for her children.

At the culmination of the investigation, Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the following two individuals and charged them as follows:

Farrah Potier, 27, Breaux Bridge, was booked with 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile; Simple Possession of Marijuana (1 count); Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug (1count); Violations of a Controlled Dangerous Substance; Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Minor

Allen Sam, 27, Breaux Bridge, was booked with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile

Following their arrests, they were both booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.