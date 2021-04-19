Two alleged drug dealers accused of murder in overdose

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested two men and accused them of providing the illegal drugs that led to a third person's death by overdose.

In June 2020, a man was found dead at a home on Lee Gordan Road in Arnaudville. The investigation determined that he died from an overdose of drugs.

Last week, two men accused of providing those drugs were arrested, accused of dealing drugs and murder.

Chance Thibodeaux, 29, Arnaudville, was booked with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to distribute heroin, criminal conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of heroin, and distribute of fentanyl.

Tory Phillips, 30, Lafayette, was booked with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to distribute heroin, criminal conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of heroin, and distribute of fentanyl.

Sheriff Becket Breaux mentioned special thanks to the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team for their assistance with this investigation.

"Please help us keep the streets of St. Martin Parish free of illegal drug activity by reporting suspected drug activity in your neighborhood by calling the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line (337) 394-2626," a release states.

