Tunes on the Teche continues this week

Tunes on the Teche is a fall music series put on by St. Bernard Catholic Church and held on the banks of the Bayou Teche at Parc des Post in Breaux Bridge.

The music series features local artists. The public is invited to gather for music, dancing, food, and drinks, all on the bayou. Tunes on the Teche is a FREE and open to the public.

The fall lineup includes:

Thursday, November 10: Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

Thursday, November 17: Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco w/ Brazos Huval and Mary Harris

Here are the details:

