Treble on the Teche wraps with a concert

The 22 kids who attended the Treble on the Teche wrapped up their camp experience with a concert today.

The students have been working with Brazos Huval and other musicians all week and presented what they have learned during the Teche Center for the Arts in Breaux Bridge.

"This program expresses the heart of our Mission to serve as the principal cultural, arts, music, education, and historical center for residents and tourists of Saint Martin Parish and beyond," a release on the camp states.

This the seventh annual culture camp, which gathers accomplished musicians, culture bearers, and artists in Acadiana to teach area youth at a three day immersive camp for students in 2-8 grade.

Each day will consist of classes from a variety of disciplines (music, art, and Louisiana French culture). Students can learn percussion, accordion, guitar, keyboard, and fiddle.