Garbage Truck overturns on US90, Eastbound lanes closed for clean up

Troopers are currently on the scene of an overturned garbage truck on US 90 Eastbound near the St. Martin Parish/Iberia Parish line.

Both eastbound lanes are closed for recovery. Traffic is being diverted onto Aillet Road and the service road.

Motorists in this area should watch for stopped traffic and expect delays as we work to clear the roadway. State Police say that the roadway is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Road conditions throughout Louisiana may be checked online at www.511la.org, by calling 511 anywhere in Louisiana, or by using the free 511 app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel