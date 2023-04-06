Three St. Martin Parish students arrested for separate bomb threats

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office have made arrests in connection with three separate bomb threats made at Cecilia High School on March 1, 2023, Cecilia High School on March 14, 2023, and Breaux Bridge High School on March 14, 2023.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, in each case, the threats were written on the bathroom wall. Ensuing a preliminary investigation, School Resource Officers at the listed schools obtained warrants of arrest for three individuals who were subsequently arrested and charged as follows:



Juvenile male, 17, Cecilia High School

Arrested on March 3, 2023 1 count-LA. R.S.-14:54.6 Communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property-Felony 1 count-LA. R.S.-14:126.1.1-False communication with the intent to cause an emergency response-Felony



Juvenile female, 17, Cecilia High School Arrested on April 5, 2023 1 count-LA. R.S.-14:54.6 Communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property-Felony 1 count-LA. R.S.-14:126.1.1-False communication with the intent to cause an emergency response-Felony



Juvenile male, 17, Breaux Bridge High School Arrested on April 3, 2023 1 count-LA. R.S.-14:54.6 Communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property-Felony 1 count-LA. R.S.-14:126.1.1-False communication with the intent to cause an emergency response-Felony



Two juvenile males and one juvenile female were booked and released to the custody of their parents or legal guardian, officials report.

In a released statement, the Sheriff's Office said, "These types of threats are taken very seriously and those who partake in this type of activity will be held accountable to the full extent of the law."