Three men booked in connection with Cemetery Highway shooting

Three men have been booked in connection with a shooting that happened on Cemetery Highway last week.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested:

Nakavin Hayward Batiste, 19, of St. Martinville, was booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder, one count illegal carrying of a weapon and one count contraband in a penal institution.

Devontae James Marshall, 20, of St. Martinville, was booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder and on an outstanding warrant with illegal possession of weapons, possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and flight from an officer.

Deiondre Dajuan Benjamin, 21, of St. Martinville, was booked with aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile.

The shooting happened on October 19 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Cemetery Highway near St. Martinville.

Deputies were told that a man was riding a four-wheeler with two other people when he was shot in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, deputies obtained warrants for Batiste, Marshall and Benjamin in connection with the shooting.

