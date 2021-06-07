Three arrested following drive-by shooting at Breaux Bridge apartment complex

Three women were arrested on Sunday following a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge.

Police say officers responded around 2:00 pm on June 6 to a shooting at an apartment complex on Margaret Street.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Officers say they were able to locate the vehicle involved in the shooting and perform a traffic stop.

The following suspects were arrested and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for booking:

Marshelle Davis, 23, Orange TX.

3cts Principal to Assault by Drive by Shooting

1ct Principal to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

1ct Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Markeisha Guidry, 23, Lafayette.

3cts Principal to Assault by Drive by Shooting

1ct Principal to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

1ct Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Lerneisha Stevenson, 38, Lafayette.

3cts Assault by Drive by Shooting

1ct Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

1ct Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

1ct Illegal use of Dangerous Weapons

