Three arrested following drive-by shooting at Breaux Bridge apartment complex

Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 07, 2021
Three women were arrested on Sunday following a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge.

Police say officers responded around 2:00 pm on June 6 to a shooting at an apartment complex on Margaret Street.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Officers say they were able to locate the vehicle involved in the shooting and perform a traffic stop.

The following suspects were arrested and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for booking:

Marshelle Davis, 23, Orange TX.

  • 3cts Principal to Assault by Drive by Shooting
  • 1ct Principal to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • 1ct Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Markeisha Guidry, 23, Lafayette.

  • 3cts Principal to Assault by Drive by Shooting
  • 1ct Principal to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • 1ct Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Lerneisha Stevenson, 38, Lafayette.

  • 3cts Assault by Drive by Shooting
  • 1ct Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • 1ct Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
  • 1ct Illegal use of Dangerous Weapons

