Teche Center for the Arts to host kids celebration camp

Registration is now open for the Teche Center for the Arts Cajun & Creole Kids’ Celebration Camp.

The camp will be held in two sessions on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at 1-5 p.m.

Registration is $40 per child and open to students in grades 1-6.

TCA says the Cajun and Creole arts and culture camp will offer students a chance to view a live cooking demonstration, taste the regional delicacy crawfish etouffee, race crawfish, make crawfish art, play fun creative “crawfish-themed” games, and learn from a crawfish farmer how he and other crawfish farmers and fishermen provide crawfish locally and worldwide to families and restaurants.

The camp is limited to 20 children in each session and will be held at Teche Center for the Arts in Breaux Bridge.

Register at http://techecenterforthearts.com For more information contact info@techecenterforthearts.com .

