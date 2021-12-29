Suspect in custody following high-speed chase from Breaux Bridge to Lafayette

One person is in police custody following a high-speed chase that started in Breaux Bridge and ended in Lafayette.

The suspect was involved in an incident involving other vehicles in the parking lot at Walmart in Breaux Bridge, according to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu.

When police arrived, the suspect got in a car and sped away almost hitting an officer's unit. Another police officer tried to pull over the person, but the suspect then got on I-10 West, Cantu stated.

The suspect exited I-10 at Ambassador Caffery and flipped after speeding through the exit.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

