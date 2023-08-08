Students enjoy a back-to-school pool party at St. Martinville's City Park

St. Martin Parish, LA - In St. Martinville, a back-to-school pool party where dozens of students up to 16-years-old got the chance to cool down and enjoy one last taste of summer before the new school year kicks off.

Sponsored by The Hall of Flames Smokers, students were able to enjoy free food, relax, and have fun at the pool party that took place at City Park on August 5, 2023.

According to organizer Byron Jones, the goal was to get the kids ready for school and there are people in the community trying to help them do just that.

