Stephensville man killed in boating incident in Lower St. Martin Parish

A Stephensville man is dead following a boating incident Sunday in Bayou Milhomme.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division says they are investigating the single vessel fatality that occurred on Feb. 13 in Lower St. Martin Parish. The body of 80-year-old Hebert Crappell of Stephensville, was recovered from Bayou Milhomme around 4:00 p.m.

LDWF agents say they were notified about a capsized vessel operated by Crappell in Bayou Milhomme around 1:00 p.m. on February 13.

Agents learned that Crappell went underwater and did not resurface when the boat capsized.

It is unknown at this time what caused the boat to capsize.

When Crappell’s body was recovered, LDWF says he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel