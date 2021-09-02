Stephensville Elementary will remain closed due to storm issues

Stephensville Elementary in Lower St. Martin will be closed due to storm related issues.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Allen Blanchard says that Stephensville Elementary will resume classes on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

"I want to stress that Stephensville Elementary in Lower St. Martin is the only St. Martin Parish school that will be closed," Blanchard said.

