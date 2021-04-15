State Of emergency declared for Lower St. Martin Parish due to flooding

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars declared a State Of Emergency Thursday morning for Lower St. Martin Parish due to the imminent threat of flooding in Stephensville and Belle River. The rising river levels and recent torrential rains have the potential to cause flooding and subsequent damage in lower.

Several preventive measures have been taken over the last several days to prepare for this event and both St. Martin Parish Government along with St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, continue to monitor conditions.

Effective immediately, Bayou Estates Subdivision, and Four Mile Bayou, are closed to all non-resident traffic due to the excessive rainfall received over the past several hours. Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road, also remain closed. Officials say don’t attempt to drive through standing water, and don’t go around barricades that are in place throughout the flooded areas.

A self-serve sandbag location remains available until further notice at Stephensville Park, 3257 Hwy., 70, Morgan City, LA.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel