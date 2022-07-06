Inside the St. Martinville City Council Chambers, the citizens of St. Martinville were filled with emotions as they witness the inauguration of the new mayor and city council.

According to our media partner the Daily Iberian, Jason Willis was sworn in by the 16th Judicial District Judge Roger Hamilton as the new mayor of St. Martinville at city hall during a ceremony held Friday

Willis shared an emotional speech during his inauguration to give thanks to the people that supported him throughout this election. “I want to thank God, my family, and my friends for bringing me here. I want to thank the citizens of this city for giving me the opportunity and entrusting the city with me.”

During the June 30 general election, Willis won the election bid earning a victory over former Mayor Melinda Mitchell securing 58% of the votes while Mitchell followed with 42% of the votes.

Despite not appearing on the St. Martinville City Council previous to his election, Willis served as a council member for 12 years until his term ended. As mayor, he plans to oversee that crime is dealt with and foster relationships with the surrounding businesses in St. Martinville, says the Daily Iberian

Among Willis were those sworn in as the new district Councilmen and Councilwomen of St. Martinville except District 1 Councilmen Fuselier, who served previously on the council; District 2 Councilwomen Carol Frederick, District 3 Councilmen Jonah Fontenette, District 4 Councilwomen Janise Anthony, and Councilwomen Flo Chatman.

After being sworn in as new mayor, Willis had a few final statements, “I have been working hard every day since the election and I promise I will continue to work hard. I am truly humbled to be your new mayor and look forward to working with the council to bring this city to the next chapter.”

