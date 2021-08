St. Martinville Police are asking for assistance in locating a woman wanted on a juvenile cruelty charge.

Brittany Degeyter is wanted on a warrant accusing her of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, police say.

Police say that children in her care tested positive for drugs.

If you have any information on her location, please call the St Martinville Police Department at (337)394-3001 or submit an anonymous tip via St Martin Crimper Stoppers at (337)441-3030.