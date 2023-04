Water for the City of St. Martinville will be shut off for several hours tonight.

After it comes back on, residents will be under a boil order until further notice.

Officials say the water will be shut off at 10 p.m. Monday night so "essential repairs" can be made. The outage should last for four to five hours, officials say.

When the water comes back on, the boil order will be in effect until further notice, they say.