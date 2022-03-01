Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martinville under boil water advisory Tuesday

Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 08:19:04-05

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents of st. Martinville.

The advisory was issued Monday, February 28, after water was shut off to fix a broken water line.

Water was shut off at 10:30 pm and was expected to remain off for three to four hours while crews made repairs.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.