St. Martinville to shut off water Wednesday night

Water will be shut off to residents of St. Martinville on Wednesday night to make line repairs.

City Officials say water will be shut off beginning at 10 pm on June 16.

A boil water advisory will go into effect after repairs are made. That advisory will stay in place until further notice.

