St. Martinville shutting off water to some residents to make emergency repair

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. – The City of St. Martinville announced Friday that water will be shut off for some residents so crews can make emergency repairs.

Residents who live on the corner of Washington and Port to Church St. and East to the Bayou Teche will have the water turned off at 9 pm Friday, September 24.

Once water is restored, those residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

