Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martinville shutting off water, issues boil advisory

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Boil Water Advisory
Lawtell boil water advisory lifted
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:55:04-04

The City of St. Martinville will be shutting the water off to all residents Thursday at 9 pm to make emergency repairs.

Once water is restored, all residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory will remain in effect until notification from the Louisiana Department of Health.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.