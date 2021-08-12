St. Martinville shutting off water, issues boil advisory

The City of St. Martinville will be shutting the water off to all residents Thursday at 9 pm to make emergency repairs.
Once water is restored, all residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.
The advisory will remain in effect until notification from the Louisiana Department of Health.
