St. Martinville shutting off water again for some residents

On Wednesday, The City of St. Martinville will shut off water to some residents.

Water will be shut off beginning at 9:45pm from Denier Street to Cashsaver's to perform emergency repairs to broken main water line.

The length of time to complete repairs is unknown at this time, the city says.

Following repairs, boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

On Tuesday night, the town shut off water on the east side of Bayou Teche for repairs to be made.

