St. Martinville Senior High holds special prom for all students

A very special prom night was held on Saturday for students of St. Martinville Senior High.

It was the first prom since the pandemic, and the first for special education students who were welcomed to dress up and step out with their peers.

Tuxes, gowns, and smiles were all present on April 2, as students and their dates arrived first to a sit down dinner at St. John Restaurant on New Market Street.

From dinner, the students promenaded like celebrities as the entered the school for a night of dancing.

For these students, it was a night to remember.

"A huge thank you to everyone that made this possible," St. Martinville Senior High said in a Facebook post. "Students had so much fun they didn't want to leave."

Organizers say the Unified Prom Project was a success.

See photos below:

KATC

KATC

KATC

KATC

KATC

KATC

KATC

