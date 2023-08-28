Watch Now
St. Martinville says drought is causing damage; boil order, conservation ordered

Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Drought conditions are causing problems for most water systems, and St. Martinville announced today that water will be shut off Monday night so repairs can be made to that system.

They are asking all residents to conserve water as much as possible.

"The ground is cracking and causing many waterlines to break," a release states. "City maintenance crews will shut the water off citywide today at 3 p.m. to make necessary repairs."

The repairs will take about four hours to complete. After the water comes back on, the city will be under a boil order until further notice.

