St. Martinville rescinds boil advisory for some residents

The boil order for some St. Martinville residents has been rescinded.

On Wednesday night, The City of St. Martinville was shut off water to some residents from Denier Street to Cashsaver's for emergency repairs to broken main water line.

Following the repairs, a boil advisory was put in place.

On Tuesday night, the town shut off water on the east side of Bayou Teche for repairs to be made.

