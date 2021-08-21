St. Martinville Police investigating Friday night shooting on MLK and Pecan Streets

One person was injured Friday night, grazed by a bullet police say came from two groups shooting at each other.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin says they are investigating the incident which occurred on MLK and Pecan Streets Friday night, August 20.

Chief Martin tells KATC that one person was grazed by a bullet as shots were fired from what appears to be two groups of people. The two groups, he says were firing from separate vehicles.

No suspects have been determined as of Saturday morning but he says his department has vehicle descriptions and are working to identify them.

KATC will update when information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel