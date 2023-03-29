St. Martinville Police Department to implement new traffic program

The St. Martinville Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program throughout the city to increase safety and slow down drivers.

As a part of this program, speed studies were conducted across the city for a five-day period to see how many vehicles were speeding. Over a 5-day period, there was an excessive number of speeding vehicles. Speeding vehicles are defined as any vehicle speeding in excess of 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The Photo Speed Enforcement System combines a public information campaign along with a 30-day warning period to encourage people to slow down and change their driving habits.

Anyone cited driving 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail.

March 30, will start the initial 30-day warning period.

During this 30-day warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. After the warning period has expired, violators will receive a citation in the mail.

This violation is a civil violation and is not considered a traffic violation. You will not receive points on your driver’s license, and it will not be reported to your insurance. The automated speed zone will be enforced randomly throughout the city with officer manned photo speed enforced laser cameras.

The 30-day warning period will run from March 30, 2023, for 30 days. Enforcement will begin on April 29, 2023.