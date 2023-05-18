St. Martinville Police Chief joins anti-crime organization

This month, St. Martinville Chief of Police Ricky Martin became a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, an anti-crime organization of over 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors nationwide, including more than 162 law enforcement leaders in Louisiana.

For over 25 years, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids members have spoken out in support of strategies proven to reduce crime by preparing kids for successful lives.

"My goal as Chief of Police is to let the children in my community know we are here for them,” said Chief of Police Ricky Martin. “One way I can do that is by joining the thousands of law enforcement leaders nationwide who support evidence-based solutions to crime that steer children toward success. These solutions provide children with the support they need to thrive in our community."

Founded in 1996, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids promotes smart, bipartisan state and federal solutions to reduce crime, such as evidence-based voluntary parent coaching programs for new parents that prevent child abuse and neglect; high-quality early childhood education that increases educational success and graduation rates; stronger K-12 education goals and after-school programs that give kids a clear path toward productive futures and away from crime; and proven coaching programs that strengthen families and get troubled kids back on track.