St. Martinville Police are asking for help to solve a Sunday robbery.

Police were called to a dollar store on Main Street on Sunday.

Two men dressed in black with face coverings walked into the store, waved a gun and demanded the money in the register. They left with about $280 and almost $500 in merchandise, police say.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, you are encouraged to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001