St. Martinville Mayor race will go to a runoff

The Mayor seat in the City of St. Martinville will be selected in a runoff election.

Two candidates Jason Willis and Melida Mitchell will be moving forward to that election.

Melinda Mitchell is the current mayor of St. Martinville and received 33 percent of the vote in Saturday's election. Willis received 44 percent.

The race for mayor was between five potential candidates:

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell (DEM) 33%

Lisa Nelson (DEM) 21%

Mark Pratt (IND) 1%

Jason Willis (DEM) 44%

Patrick Wiltz (DEM) 1%

