St. Martinville man gets 10-year sentence on child porn charges

A St. Martinville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a federal child pornography case.

Anthony Sal Melancon, Jr., 48, of St. Martinville, pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of child pornography back in December. He was indicted in August 2019.

Evidence introduced at the hearing established that while in a sexual relationship with a woman, Melancon discussed with her his desire to have sex with a minor girl and he asked the woman if she would agree to have sex with Melancon and a minor girl.

On January 21, 2017, Melancon sent the woman a pornographic image over the internet of a prepubescent girl that he claimed he had performed sexual acts upon. Melancon began asking the woman to send pictures of her minor daughter to him. The woman’s husband found the communications on the woman’s laptop and contacted law enforcement.

A search warrant was executed and Melancon admitted to law enforcement agents that he sent the child pornography images over the internet.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker prosecuted the case.