St. Martinville man dies from injuries in July crash in St. Martin Parish

A passenger in a vehicle crash on La Hwy 31 in St. Martinville has died as a result of his injuries.

State Police say that at around 5:30 p.m. on July 31, 2021, Troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 31 near Louisiana Highway 86 in St. Martin Parish.

They say the crash ultimately took the life of 23-year-old Deandre L. James of St. Martinville.

An investigation revealed the the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on La 31. when for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle then struck an embankment and a tree.

The driver and passenger were not properly restrained, troopers say.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, James, was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On August 6, 2021, State Police Troop I was notified that James had succumbed to his injuries during the night.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending

