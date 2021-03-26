St. Martinville juvenile arrested on terrorizing charges

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a juvenile from St. Martinville on terrorizing charges.

According to a spokesperson, deputies responded to a complaint regarding alleged death threats made by a 14-year-old male juvenile "towards a specific group of individuals."

Following an initial investigation into the allegations, a search warrant was obtained for the juvenile's residence. There, deputies say they recovered items that were consistent with the allegations.

The suspect was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing. The juvenile was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and transferred to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

Bond has not yet been set. The investigation remains ongoing.

