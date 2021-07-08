St. Martinville family arrested on multiple drug charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La- Reports of suspected illegal drug activity at a residence in St. Martinville leads to the arrest of a St. Martinville family.

An investigation was initiated by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office in concern of a residence in the 1500 block of Hebert Lane Hwy.

At the culmination of the investigation, deputies obtained a Narcotics Search Warrant for the residence, and on the morning of June 29, 2021, following the execution of the warrant; the following three individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

Heidi Theriot, 40, of St. Martinville, LA-$745,000.00

LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)

LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts

LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS

LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Ricky P. Theriot, Jr., 39, of St. Martinville, LA-Bond-$745,000.00

LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)

LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts

LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS

LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Trey Theriot, 20, St. Martinville, LA-Bond-$745,000.00

LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)

LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts

LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS

LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Following their arrests, they were all booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.

If residents would like to report suspected illegal drug activity in their neighborhood please report it to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line by calling (337) 394-2626.

