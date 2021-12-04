St. Martinville Councilman-Mayor Pro Tem arrested in New Orleans for domestic violence

St. Martinville City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore, Craig Prosper, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail after being arrested after a domestic violence incident following the Saints' loss to Dallas on Thursday at the Superdome, according to WVUE.

The 54-year-old was booked with domestic abuse battery around 11 P.M.

According to court documents, they say, a woman told New Orleans police she had been pushed by Prosper, and that he had “grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed.”

The woman told authorities she did not lose consciousness during the altercation.

But police are required to ask domestic violence risk questions, the woman responded and said Prosper intimidates, threatens or assaults her “a lot,” but that she had never been frightened or injured by him.

Records show Prosper was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday at 1:24 a.m. An arrest register calls Prosper “unemployed,” even though the contractor’s LinkedIn page says he is in his 31st year as president of Craig Prosper Builders Inc. Prosper also has served as St. Martinville’s District 2 councilman since 2006, according to his entry on the website Ballotpedia, with his current four-year term set to expire next June.

Prosper appeared later Friday at Orleans Parish Magistrate Court via video conference. Records show Commissioner Jonathan Friedman set Prosper’s bond at $100 and did not issue a protective domestic stay-away order, citing authorities’ failure to provide “victim information” to the court.

Records show Prosper had bonded out of jail by Saturday morning. A message left seeking comment on the arrest from his defense attorney Marc Bonin was not immediately returned to WVUE, FOX 8.

------------------------------------------------------------

