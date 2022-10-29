St. Martinville cold case could be solved after 30 years

After a genealogist noticed red flags while tracing their family tree, and those red flags have now led authorities to several witnesses that could assist them in solving the case.

Judy Ann Gary went to pick up prescription drugs for her mom on August 2, 1986 from a local Hospital pharmacy that used to reside off of Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

She was last seen inside a green four-door car with an unknown person.

Her case is now being reopened.

“She apparently knew the person, got in with no problem and that was it,” genetic genealogist, Renee Dunn said.

Left with little to no parental guidance or supervision, Rickey Richard was taken into the care of his foster mother, Tamica Theriot at the age of Fourteen.

When his mother was declared missing he was only a year and eight months old, leaving him with only a glimpse of what he remembers of her.

“He remembers that his mother went to the pharmacy and she never came back and I tried twice (to help) and I just didn’t have the resources,” Theriot said.

That is until Dunn stepped up in attempt to clear rumors about the case.

“There was another Jane Doe in Slidell, Louisiana and there was a lot of contradiction with the cases people were assuming that Judy Ann Gary was this person and it wasn't,” Dunn said.

Dunn was determined to find answers for the family.

“I met Ms. Renee through Facebook and we finally met the other night in person and we had been corresponding back and forth and trying to help find the answers,” Theriot said.

Dunn assisted the family in creating a family tree and taking a genealogy exam when she noticed something about the case was not adding up.

“So we did the DNA test just to show the people that this is not the same woman. Just so he could place himself in the tree and get to know her more, and when we did that— with just the new information that was popping up threw some red flags out,” Dunn said.

Dunn and Theriot have now gone to the St. Martinville police department, which the department tells KATC they’re confident they have enough information now to solve the case.

“I think we can solve the case,” Criminal investigative division, Sgt. David Vincent said.

“We want it to come back to life to get the public's attention to give him the answers that he has longed for and he deserves it because you know Judy is a person, she’s a mom, she’s a sister, she’s a friend. And Rickey deserves answers and so does Judy,” Theriot said.

“If there’s anybody out there that knows something. Even if you think it’s irrelevant. Or if you think it’s just a little information. But your information can go a long way. And help find answers he desperately longed for all these years,” She added.

“I’ve lost a lot of family members when I was young and family is so important so I want that togetherness for Rickey, and to find those answers he so desperately has longed for.”

Renee and the family have now gone to the St. Martinville police department where they have now opened the case after three decades.

The St. Martinville police department says the new information has now led to five witnesses that could help solve the case.

If you have any information regarding the case call the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.

We’ll continue to update this story as it develops.

