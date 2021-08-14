St. Martinville boil order rescinded, some residents remain under advisory

Boil advisory for City of St Martinville has been rescinded for some areas of the city.

Officials say that the advisory has been rescinded for all areas except the southwestern area of Bridge Street at Vivier Street to Port Street/Terrace Hwy.

The City shut off the water off to all residents on Thursday, August 12, to make emergency repairs. A boil advisory followed after water was restored to residents.

