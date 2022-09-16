St. Martinville woman arrested on charges related to threat made at high school

A St. Martinville woman was arrested on terrorizing charges following a threat made at St. Martinville Senior High School.

At around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance involving a parent in the front office at St. Martinville High School, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Authorities say upon arrival deputies learned that 34-year-old Horrisa White of St. Martinville made threatening comments following a discussion with school officials.

A warrant for White's arrest was issued later that afternoon. With the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, White was arrested in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

White was later transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

1 Count-LA. R.S.14:103-Disturbing the Peace-(Misdemeanor)



1 Count-LA. R.S. 14:40.6-Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School-(Felony)



1 Count-LA. R.S.-14:40.1-Terrorizing-(Felony)

At this time, White is being held and no bond as been set.

Sheriff Breaux reiterates that the safety of the students and staff is of utmost importance, and threats of this nature will not be tolerated and those who choose to make such threats will be charged accordingly.

