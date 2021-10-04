St. Martin's National Night Out set for Tuesday

St. Martin Parish will celebrate the National Night Out tomorrow at Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park.

The event will be October 5 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the park, located at 1019 Periou Street in Parks.

There will be interactive family activities, vehicles you can touch and take your picture with, public safety information, refreshments and child safety seat checks. There will be activities for kids, fingerprinting and games as well.

Agencies participating are: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Breaux Bridge Police, St. Martinville Police, Parks Police, Henderson Police, St. Martin Parish Fire District, Acadian Ambulance and Ward 4 Marshal's Office.

Everyone is invited to attend.

