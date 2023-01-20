St. Martin Superintendent announces retirement

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Allen "Al" Blanchard has decided to retire.

Blanchard, who was hired as superintendent in March 2019, said he will not seek renewal of his current contract, which expires on June 30. Prior to March 2019, Blanchard was the interim superintendent.

Blanchard made his announcement during last week's regular board meeting.

"I've been in the system for 32 years, 24 years of those as an administrator, so I've had a good career. The board's been good to me, and I'd like to thank the board and the community for the support for the past 32 years, but I'm just ready to move on to - maybe not to greener pastures, but to different pastures," Blanchard said.

If you'd like to see what Blanchard had to say, you can watch the board meeting here:

Blanchard's announcement starts at about 19:30 in the meeting.

After the announcement, board members voted to select a firm that would handle advertising for a superintendent locally, statewide and nationally.