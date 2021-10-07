St Martin Sheriff's Office to perform checkpoints Friday

ST. MARTINVILLE — St Martin Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting a roadside safety checkpoint within St. Martin Parish on Friday morning.

On October 8 around 7:45 A.M. they will perform checkpoints to continue to keep citizens safe while traveling, they say.

