St. Martin Parish will provide at-home COVID test distribution site

St. Martin Parish will be handing out at-home COVID-19 tests.

The At-Home COVID-19 test drive thru distribution will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm or until supplies last.

Tests will be given out at the St. Martin Parish Public Safety Complex located at 4870 Main Hwy in Parks.

Everyone must remain in their vehicles and wear a mask, the sheriff's office says.

A maximum of two tests per vehicle will be provided. Supply is limited, but additional distributions may be set-up as needed, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel