St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office will offer free Hunter Safety Classes

Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that free Hunter Safety Classes will be conducted at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

The classes are a standard 2-day course and limited to 50 students.

Attendees must attend both days to receive certification and be at least 10 years-old by the last day of the course to be certified.

Registration for the class is only available online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

If you register your child to attend the class, when you arrive on Saturday, a parent or guardian must check in with instructors before leaving the unattended child. On Sunday it will be mandatory that a parent or guardian remain at the facility until the end of class.

Attendees are not permitted to bring any firearms or ammunition to class.

Lunch will be provided by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office for the attendees on Saturday.

The classes will be held at the Training Academy located at 1815 Terrace Hwy., St. Martinville, LA 70582 on the following dates and times:

Saturday, September 17, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.