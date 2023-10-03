St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to host 40 years of National Night Out

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Tonight, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office will celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Night Out.

The event will take place at Parc Hardy, which is located at 1290 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge.

National Night Out raises awareness about crime and drug prevention and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. The annual event promotes a partnership between the community and police to make neighborhoods safer.

Neighborhoods throughout the parish are invited to join the Sheriff's Office for the 40th Annual National Night Out event from 5 to 7 pm.