St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office looking for runaway juvenile

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Destiny January was last seen at her home in the 3700 block of Main Hwy. in Breaux Bridge at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say.

She is 5'7", weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Destiny was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants (a uniform), and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Destiny's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071, via messenger on the sheriff's office Facebook page, or call St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.

