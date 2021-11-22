Watch
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office begins annual Toy Drive

St. Martin Parish Sheriff badge
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 11:18:39-05

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive has begun and assistance applications are now being accepted.

The Sheriff's Office says that new toys will be collected until Friday, December 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., and applications for assistance will be accepted until Friday, December 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

"We expect a large number of applications this year, so please share this information so that we can get enough donations to meet the needs of as many applicants as we can."

The Sheriff's Office says they are in need of toys for children ages 8-12

Locations for toy drop offs are below:

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office
400 St. Martin Street
St. Martinville, LA

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office
Public Safety Complex
4870 Main Hwy
St. Martinville , LA

Landmark of Acadiana
1710 Smede Hwy
St. Martinville, LA

More location may be added and pick ups can be arranged if anyone is unable to make it to a drop off location.

Application for assistance are below:

If additional information is needed or anyone would like to be one of the Toy Drive Sponsors, please the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Division by calling (337) 394-2516.

