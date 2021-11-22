St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office begins annual Toy Drive

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive has begun and assistance applications are now being accepted.

The Sheriff's Office says that new toys will be collected until Friday, December 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., and applications for assistance will be accepted until Friday, December 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

"We expect a large number of applications this year, so please share this information so that we can get enough donations to meet the needs of as many applicants as we can."

The Sheriff's Office says they are in need of toys for children ages 8-12

Locations for toy drop offs are below:

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

400 St. Martin Street

St. Martinville, LA

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Public Safety Complex

4870 Main Hwy

St. Martinville , LA

Landmark of Acadiana

1710 Smede Hwy

St. Martinville, LA

More location may be added and pick ups can be arranged if anyone is unable to make it to a drop off location.

Application for assistance are below:

If additional information is needed or anyone would like to be one of the Toy Drive Sponsors, please the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Division by calling (337) 394-2516.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel