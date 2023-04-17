St. Martin Parish Sheriff's announce National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be held at Tractor Supply, 1404 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

A drive-thru service will be available so that participants will not have to exit their vehicles.

No liquids, needles, or sharps will be accepted, only pills or patches. This is a chance for the public to safely rid their medicine cabinet of expired or no longer needed medications.

If you have any further questions about Drug Take Back Day, please contact Captain Ginny Higgins, Public Affairs Commander (337) 394-2619.