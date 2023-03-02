St. Martin Parish Sheriff warns of phone scam circulating

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) reports recently received complaints regarding a phone scam that is circulating.

The victims all stated that they received a phone call from a supposed SMPSO representative.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the scammer claims that the victims have been held in contempt of court and can take care of it by obtaining large amounts of cash and depositing the money into a bitcoin machine.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office "will NEVER call you for money to take care of ANY criminal matter" as stated on the department's Facebook page.

If a caller asserts an association with the Sheriff's Office and gives instructions to send cash, money orders, green dot cards, checks, gift cards, bit coins, Venmo, Apple Pay, Pay Pal, etc.; hang up immediately, and report it to local law enforcement.

These types of scams circulate frequently and are often based in foreign countries, authorities say.